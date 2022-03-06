Brett Hodgson unsurprised by Shaun Wane’s England rebuff of Hull FC stars

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson isn’t too concerned about his players being omitted from Shaun Wane’s England squad last week.

Hull were the only Super League club bar Toulouse to have no players selected in Wane’s 30-player squad that will prepare for the World Cup, with former internationals Luke Gale, Jake Connor and Josh Griffin all being ignored by Wane.

Hodgson believes his players are unlucky not to be selected but he is certain the door hasn’t been closed on them.

“It didn’t really surprise me,” said Hodgson.

“I think that Jake deserves to be in there, but I’m not here to tell Shaun Wane who to pick. It’s disappointing that our boys were overlooked but it gives them great motivation to prove Shaun wrong.”

When asked whether his non-selection would act as motivation for Connor, Hodgson was ambivalent.

“I think he’s always motivated. He probably expected not to be in it through the conversations that were had last year.

“Jake is always motivated and willing to play his best Rugby League for this team and I’m sure that won’t change. It might give him a bit of a spur on but he’s committed to making sure he plays his best Rugby League every weekend.

“I thought Jordan Lane is another that would maybe be in the conversation and even Luke Gale; he was in the squad last year but overlooked this year.

“It’s disappointing for those boys because we’d like them to get the reward for the effort they’re putting in. But that’s a great motivator to prove people wrong and I’m sure they’ll all get out there and perform well and do their chances for selection at the end of the year no harm.”

Lane, 24, was handed a new three-year contract last week, committing his long-term future to the club.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.