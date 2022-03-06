Huddersfield Giants’ Ian Watson reacts to Will Pryce NRL speculation

Ian Watson has brushed off talk of NRL interest in Will Pryce and says his aim is to make Huddersfield a club where developing talents want to stay.

The 19-year-old Academy product enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season in 2021, scoring six tries and kicking 14 goals in 13 Super League appearances.

On Sunday he scored a try and kicked five goals in the Giants’ 34-2 win over Salford Red Devils.

The England Knights international has become a well-known name Down Under, with Canberra Raiders said to be highly interested.

However, coach Watson, who has played Pryce at both halfback and fullback, has advised him to shut out the speculation.

The Bradford-born player, who made his second appearance of this campaign in the round-four clash with Salford, is under contract until the end of next year.

And according to the team chief, both the club and the player are relaxed about the situation.

“Will is still a student of the game, he is young and learning his trade,” said Watson.

“We want him to be able to breathe and play his game, and last season he was able to do that.

“Of course there is speculation about him, and people come across from Australia to look at various players.

“It can be hard for a young bloke who is being talked up, but Will is very grounded, partly thanks to the influence of his mum, and he knows what’s important.

“He understands that he needs to keep working hard, and by doing that, he will achieve what he’s destined to achieve.

“We want to help him do that. He’s contracted for another two years and we have no intention of letting him go anywhere.

“At the moment, he wants to play for Huddersfield, and we want to build a club where players like Will want to stay because we are competing at the top end of the table consistently.”

