Holbrook the favourite for vacant Warrington job

Former St Helens and Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook is the favourite to become the new coach of Warrington Wolves, according to Super League sponsor Betfred, following Daryl Powell’s departure from the job on Sunday night after the Wolves were beaten 42-6 by Wakefield Trinity.

It was the Wolves’ sixth successive defeat and has seen them drop to sixth place in the Super League table, putting the club in danger of falling out of the play-off places, despite having registered eight successive wins at the start of the season.

Holbrook, who is priced at 6/4, was dismissed by the Titans earlier this season and he has since been linked with Newcastle Knights, whose current coach Adam O’Brien is the second favourite to land the Wolves job.

Justin Morgan, the former Hull KR coach who is now an assistant at the New Zealand Warriors, and Brett Hodgson, the former Hull FC coach who is now the defence coach of the Australian Rugby Union team, are third and fourth favourites respectively.

Richard Marshall, the former Salford coach who is now an assistant coach with the Wolves, is the most favoured internal candidate at 7/1, although former Wolves coach Tony Smith, currently coaching Hull FC, is quoted at 10/1, while former Wolves assistant and club icon Lee Briers, who is currently an assistant coach with Brisbane Broncos, is quoted at 12/1.

Betfred odds to become the next Warrington Wolves coach

6/4 Justin Holbrook

7/2 Adam O’Brien

5/1 Justin Morgan

6/1 Brett Hodgson

7/1 Richard Marshall

10/1 Shaun Wane

10/1 Tony Smith

12/1 Lee Briers

25/1 Michael Monaghan

25/1 Ian Watson

66/1 John Kear

100/1 Kevin Brown