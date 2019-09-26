The semi-finals of the Huddersfield ARL’s prestigious Holliday Cup take place on Saturday (28 September) when four sides will be battling to feature in the final of a competition that dates back to 1895.
Pairings are: Almondbury Spartans v St Joseph`s; Underbank Rangers v Kirkburton Cougars.
The date for the final has yet to be confirmed.
Holliday Cup reaches penultimate stage
