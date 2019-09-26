Widnes sign Barrow’s top-scorer

Widnes Vikings have continued their recruitment with the signing of Deon Cross for 2020.

Cross joins the club from Barrow, where he was the club’s top try-scorer in 2020.

A St Helens Academy graduate, Cross scored 14 tries last season and boasts an impressive Championship record of 25 tries in 57 career appearances.

“I’m really excited to be joining such a great club like Widnes for the 2020 season,” Cross said.

“Having spoken to Kieron (Purtill), the direction and vision that he has for the team and the club moving forward persuaded me to join the Vikings.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there for my first game playing in front of the supporters. Widnes have a great fan base that take a big number of travelling supporters to away games too, and that was also one of the reasons which persuaded me to join this club.

“With the team that we are putting together, I’m sure we will have a top Championship side in 2020.

“Hopefully the fans will see that I’m hard working and consistent, and I will always make sure that I give 100% week in week out for this club.”