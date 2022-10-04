Host of Super League players named in Cook Islands’ World Cup squad

Cook Islands have named their squad for the World Cup, including departing Hull KR centre Brad Takairangi.

Takairangi has played only once since the beginning of March due to a drink-driving conviction and then injury, but is included in Tony Iro’s group.

Also involved from Super League are Wakefield Trinity’s Tinirau Arona, Catalans Dragons’ Dylan Napa, Toulouse Olympique’s Dom Peyroux and Leeds Rhinos’ Zane Tetevano, along with incoming Huddersfield Giants signing Esan Marsters.

The Championship is also represented by Johnathon Ford of Featherstone Rovers, and London Broncos’ Paul Ulberg, while Halifax Panthers’ Adam Tangata is a stand-by player.

The Kukis have NRL experience to call upon with the likes of Parramatta Eels’ Makahesi Makatoa (once of Featherstone) and Tepai Moeroa of Melbourne Storm, and former Wigan Warriors star Anthony Gelling – now of Auckland – has also been picked.

Cook Islands are in Group D and start their campaign against Wales on October 19, before facing Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Cook Islands squad: Tevin Arona (Auckland), Tinirau Arona (Wakefield Trinity), Geoffrey Daniela (St Marys Saints), Johnathon Ford (Featherstone Rovers), Anthony Gelling (Auckland), Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks), Makahesi Makatoa (Parramatta Eels), Steven Marsters (Thirroul Butchers), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants), Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tepai Moeroa (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Napa (Catalans Dragons), Ruatapu Ngatikaura (Wests Tigers), Moses Noovao-McGreal (Norths Devils), Pride Pettersen-Robati (New Zealand Warriors), Dominique Peyroux (Toulouse Olympique), Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos), Reuben Porter (Tweed Heads Seagulls), Vincent Rennie (Newtown Jets), Reubenn Rennie (Newtown Jets), Brad Takairangi (Hull Kingston Rovers), Aaron Teroi (CQ Capras), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos), Paul Ulberg (London Broncos).