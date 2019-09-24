Houghton wins top tackle award

Hull FC’s Danny Houghton will pick up the Top Tackler award for the fifth time at the Betfred Super League Awards evening on October 6.

Houghton completed 1,259 tackles in 26 appearances for the Black and Whites in the 2019 regular season. His nearest rival was London Broncos’ Luke Yates who completed 1211 tackles.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford said: “Danny’s defensive efforts week-in, week-out are unbelievable – but they are so consistent they have almost become the norm.

“His effort and work rate on both sides of the ball are a huge part of his game and they are a big part of what makes us tick.

“To be the top tackler in Super League again, despite missing games is a phenomenal effort, but it is a measure of how hard he works in training to be consistently at the top of his game.”