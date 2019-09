Penultimate stage beckons for North West sides

The North West Men’s League’s 2019 campaign hits the play-offs semi-finals at the weekend, with matches taking place in each of its six divisions.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 28 September 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

West Bank Bears v Thatto Heath Crusaders A

Ashton Bears v Shevington Sharks

DIVISION ONE

Wigan St Cuthberts v Hindley

Blackbrook v Halton Simms Cross

DIVISION TWO

Chorley Panthers v Leigh Miners Rangers A

Bury Broncos v Langworthy Reds

DIVISION THREE

Wigan Spring View v Roose Pioneers

Thatto Heath Crusaders B v Leigh East A

DIVISION FOUR

Blackpool Scorpions v Saddleworth Rangers A

Cadishead Rhinos v Garswood Stags

DIVISION FIVE

Newton Storm v Higginshaw

Clock Face Miners A v Golborne Parkside

The finals will be staged at Victoria Park, Warrington on Saturday 5 October.