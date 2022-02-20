Sylvain Houles says Mark Kheirallah ‘won’t play again’ for Toulouse Olympique

By STEVEN HUGHES

Toulouse Olympique coach Sylvain Houles has confirmed that from his point of view, Mark Kheirallah would not be playing for the club again.

Speaking following Toulouse’s 38-12 defeat at Salford Red Devils on Sunday, Houles said too much trust had been broken for Kheirallah to play again.

Kheirallah had previously posted on social media that he was available to play for the Super League side but has so far not been named in either squad for Toulouse’s first two games. He has previously been a part of squads that have won Toulouse promotion from both League One and the Championship.

He told the post-match press conference: “Mark won’t play again for us. It’s as simple as that.

“From my side, yeah (he will not be playing again). After that there is the contract side. There’s an element of moving on in a way. Enough trust has been broken, so it’s quite tough.

“There is legal stuff where it is not up to me to say, but it’s not rocket science either to understand.

“Our Chairman has been saying in France in the newspapers. If you understand French, you will get it!”

And Houles hinted more signings could be on the way for the French side, who have already said goodbye to Johnathon Ford.

Houles added: “I hope so, we can bring in a few, hopefully for next week.”

It would be a welcome boost for the French side, who also lost James Cunningham during the game against Salford to a hamstring injury. Houles believed it could be a rupture.

