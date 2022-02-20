Warrington Wolves vow more entertainment to come from Whizzy Rascal

Warrington’s social-media sensation Whizzy Rascal is set to reappear at the club’s next home game against Catalans on Friday week, March 4.

Inspired by the remote-controlled car used at football’s European Championships last summer, the Wolves tasked a six-year-old girl, whose identity is being kept under wraps until a reveal later this year, to drive onto the pitch in a mini-BMW, supposedly to deliver the ball to referee James Child, before Thursday’s clash with Castleford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

However, she headed to the opposite side of the pitch and, after being encouraged to turn around by the home players, by-passed the bemused official again and returned to the original touchline, much to the amusement of those in the crowd and watching Sky viewers.

The match eventually began, with Warrington winning 34-10, but Whizzy’s antics remained a major talking point, with popular Radio 1 DJ Greg James among the celebrities to tweet about the laughter-inducing incident, which he called “comedy gold”.

“We’ll be doing it for the full season, and there is a lot more to come,” said Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

“Against Catalans, which is our next home game, we’ve also got an appearance from a mechanical dragon that will do battle with Whizzy Rascal.”

Meanwhile, Warrington say they “strongly condemn” the actions of a group of youths who damaged a Castleford supporters’ bus following the game.

“We offer our sincere apologies to the travelling supporters affected for the distress caused,” the club said in a statement.

“We are working with the local authorities to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.