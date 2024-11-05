How a Yorkshire rugby league team could look if War of the Roses was reborn

LATELY, there has been talk that the War of the Roses will be revived with England head coach Shaun Wane admitting his interest in seeing the concept return.

Of course, that has got a number of people excited about who could make the respective Yorkshire and Lancashire sides – if the concept does indeed replace a mid-season England Test against France.

So, here is our attempt at choosing a Yorkshire 17.

1 Jake Connor

Love him or loathe him, Jake Connor is a talented maverick that could turn a game on its head in an instant. Now at Leeds Rhinos, Connor could well thrive under head coach Brad Arthur, but he has to go some way to impressing Shaun Wane who has snubbed the 30-year-old.

2 Ash Handley

If ever there is a winger that knows his way to the try-line then it is Ash Handley. Also at Leeds, the Rhinos winger has established himself as one of the best finishers in Super League. He would surely be a shoo-in if fit.

3 Jake Wardle

He may well be at the Wigan Warriors, but Jake Wardle began his career with the Huddersfield Giants. Widely regarded as one of the best centres in the northern hemisphere, Wardle would walk into the Yorkshire side.

4 Harry Newman

It’s quite the Leeds-dominant backline with Harry Newman next on the list. In the past two years, the Rhinos centre has established himself firmly in the England set-up under Shaun Wane and there is no reason why he shouldn’t be able to kick on here.

5 Ryan Hall

Tom Johnstone can feel hard done by here, but Ryan Hall is every coach’s dream. Not only can he finish superbly, the blockbusting winger’s ability to eat up yards coming out of defence would make his place in a Yorkshire team a likely one.

6 Jake Trueman

Despite suffering with a number of serious injuries in recent seasons, Jake Trueman is still a classy player and a place in the Yorkshire side would enable the halfback to show what he can do on the big stage – for the first time in his career.

7 Mikey Lewis

Probably the first name on the Yorkshire list would be Mikey Lewis. The mercurial playmaker has quickly become one of Super League’s most exciting players and England boss Shaun Wane has certainly taken a liking to him.

8 Alex Walmsley

He may well be a St Helens favourite, but Alex Walmsley hails from Batley, making his place in a Yorkshire line-up all the more likely. Walmsley has made 11 appearances for his country but has suffered a great deal with injuries in recent years. Still absolutely terrific on his day, though.

9 Daryl Clark

Daryl Clark would still be Yorkshire’s number one hooker, even though his first season in St Helens didn’t end in silverware for the former Warrington man. Capped twice in the recent Test Series against Samoa, Clark would be vital to the Yorkshire side.

10 Tom Burgess

Back in the UK after over a decade in Australia with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Tom Burgess would certainly complement Alex Walmsley in the England set-up.

11 James Batchelor

What a few years it has been for James Batchelor. After coming through the academy system at Wakefield Trinity, the second-rower has established a home for himself at Hull KR.

12 Dean Hadley

One of Hull KR’s unsung heroes, Dean Hadley would be the workmanlike addition to the Yorkshire side that every side needs.

13 Elliot Minchella

Captain Fantastic for Hull KR, Elliot Minchella’s loose forward position in the England side should be nailed on. Minchella has been a key reason behind Rovers’ upturn in form over recent seasons.

Substitutes

14 Kruise Leeming

Unlucky to be behind Daryl Clark in the hooking position, Kruise Leeming has enjoyed a resurgence in form at Wigan.

15 Tyler Dupree

Leeds-born Tyler Dupree was released by the Rhinos as a teenager, and boy has he come back with a vengeance. Having worked his way back up through the lower leagues, Dupree is now a key forward for Wigan.

16 Robbie Mulhern

Likewise, Robbie Mulhern left Leeds at the end of 2015 with a spell at Hull KR paving the way for a move to Leigh. It’s fair to say Mulhern is now one of the most consistent forwards in Super League.

17 Mikolaj Oledzki

A massive pack on the bench would be ideal for Yorkshire. Yes, Mikolaj Oledzki was born in Poland, but he has lived in Leeds from being just a child. Though 2024 was not his best season, Oledzki would still offer size and power off the bench.

