THE 2030 Rugby League World Cup could well be heading for South Africa if the nation is successful in its bid to host the competition.

Surprise nation secures government funding for 2030 Rugby League World Cup

That’s according to News Corp, which has revealed that South Africa has secured government funding for the tournament and will continue to go through the processes that will be needed to host the World Cup.

South Africa, Kenya, USA, PNG and New Zealand are the five bids that will challenge for 2030.

In a bid to strengthen its status to host the tournament, South Africa have also made a bid to host the 2025 World Series where the rainbow nation will compete against Jamaica, the Cook Islands and France in a qualification tournament that will see the winners and runner-up qualify for the 2026 tournament, to be held in Australia.

South African Rugby League President Doctor Frans Erasmus said that, despite the country’s affiliation with rugby union, rugby league is a “sleeping giant”.

“We boast a rich history of staging extraordinary international events, and our aim is to add the prestigious IRL Men’s World Cup to that illustrious list,” Dr Erasmus said in a statement that was released by the IRL in July.

“Rugby league, often referred to here as a sleeping giant, is poised for a transformative moment, with our bid not only capitalising on the growth of the sport in South Africa but also across the continent.

“With the unwavering support of our passionate fans, our world-class facilities and the backing of our dedicated stakeholders, we are confident that South Africa will deliver a truly exceptional IRL World Cup experience, setting a new standard for excellence.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast