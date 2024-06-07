How England football team can aid Leeds Rhinos in Challenge Cup mission

LEEDS captain Hanna Butcher believes her side will be able to thank the England football team should they get their hands on the Challenge Cup trophy on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s soccer team face Iceland at Wembley on Friday night in their final friendly game ahead of the European Championships, meaning the six Rugby League sides that will run out on Saturday will lose their now traditional pre-game walkabout at the stadium the day before.

But that is something Butcher believes could benefit the side as they look to put last year’s 22-8 Wembley defeat to St Helens firmly behind them.

“It was such an overwhelming experience last year and it all felt quite surreal,” Butcher told League Express.

“There had been such a big build up to the final and the day before we all went and had a look round Wembley. It was an empty stadium and you could see then just how huge it was, we were all taking pictures and feeling that build up.

“But we won’t get the chance to do that this year because of the football, and we’ve already said as a group that that might work out better for us. Those that didn’t have that experience last year can maybe just go out there and play on the day without as much of that build up, and those that did know a bit more of what to expect.”

Despite going down 12-6 to St Helens in the league less than a fortnight ago, Butcher knows there are still many positives to take out of that game heading into the final.

“We were actually quite pleased with that scoreline given that we had some players missing,” added Butcher.

“Although we lost, we did show at times what we are capable of. Our attack let us down – we didn’t take some of our chances, and overplayed on moves some times.

“It also showed how defensively strong both teams are, which is what we’ll need to win at Wembley.

“Last year hurt us and that result will definitely fuel the fire when we get down there again.”