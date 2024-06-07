Challenge Cup Finals break new ground with broadcasting success

BOTH Betfred Challenge Cup Finals on Saturday – Men’s and Women’s – will be available to watch anywhere in the world for the first time in 2024, through SuperLeague+.

Following the launch of the sport’s global, direct-to-consumer streaming service earlier this year, it means that fans of Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors – or just Rugby League in general – can watch all the action from what promises to be an emotional day at Wembley Stadium.

That will apply from Perpignan to Port Moresby, Cape Town to Christchurch – for a one-off price of £6.99, covering both Finals.

The only exception is Australia, where Fox Sports will again provide exclusive coverage from Wembley.

Adam Treeby, RL Commercial’s Head of Broadcast, said: “When we launched SuperLeague+ in January, it was the global reach that really excited us.

“The fact we can now offer coverage of both Betfred Challenge Cup Finals anywhere in the world is a great example of that.

“It was important for us to be able to make the Women’s Final available as well as the Men’s, as Leeds and St Helens look forward to their second Final at Wembley.

“Athletes like Jodie Cunningham and Caitlin Beevers deserve that global platform, as much as George Williams and Bevan French.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast