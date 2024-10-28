How many tickets Warrington and Wigan have sold for Las Vegas clash as Wolves set to invite pro wrestler

WARRINGTON are launching a public relations offensive over the coming months to build anticipation for their historic Super League clash against Wigan in Las Vegas, with several celebrity figures tipped to be involved.

Warrington will take on the Warriors on March 1 in Allegiant Stadium as part of the NRL’s expansion into the American market, which will include two NRL fixtures and an England Women’s Test match against the Jillaroos.

The two clubs have now sold together over 5,000 tickets for the first Super League game on American soil, but are aiming to sell more.

Organisers are hoping to sell out the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium after more than 40,000 fans watched the first NRL foray into Las Vegas earlier this year.

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick told League Express that Wolves and England winger Matty Ashton will travel to America following the international series against Samoa as part of a PR push.

Ashton is expected to make appearances and attend home games at NBA’s LA Lakers and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, as well as possibly a UFC fight night, to do interviews and help drum up publicity.

The NRL did the same with some of its star players ahead of the inaugural event in Las Vegas in February.

Warrington are also planning to invite the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to attend their match in Las Vegas in 2025. Johnson is a friend of Wolves fan Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is the Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons.

Famous professional wrestler Hulk Hogan is another prominent figure Warrington hope to invite ahead of the Nevada fixture.

Fitzpatrick had a chance encounter with Hogan when in America several years ago.

“I met him out in Clearwater a few years ago when we were both out shopping,” he said.

“We exchanged numbers and messages, and I’m going to invite him to the game.”

Hogan starred in professional wrestling for decades and has appeared in many Hollywood film and TV productions.

Actor and South Sydney Rabbitohs owner Russell Crowe is another celebrity the Wolves want to get involved to promote the Las Vegas jaunt. Crowe is a friend of both Wire owner and music promoter Simon Moran, and head coach Sam Burgess, who was married to his long-time girlfriend Lucy in Rome last week.

Warrington have already held meetings with Sky around their coverage and promotion of the match. Sky will be broadcasting the Super League fixture live.

“Sky are going to get right behind it,” Fitzpatrick said.

Wigan are also planning their own public relations offensive and on Thursday published a video on X from UFC star Conor McGregor promoting the event.

Warrington’s head of rugby Gary Chambers will fly out to Las Vegas over the next two months to check on potential training bases.

