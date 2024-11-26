How many times each Super League club has been chosen for Sky Sports exclusive coverage in 2025

SUPER LEAGUE clubs were given their fixtures for the 2025 season last week as the broadcast schedules were also announced for Sky Sports and the BBC.

Of course, Sky Sports now broadcast every game with the red button and Sky Sports Plus helping to accommodate the increased demand.

But, the broadcasting giants also choose two games – on a Thursday and Friday more often than not – for exclusive coverage with a half-hour introduction and a much bigger production.

From the first 15 rounds of Super League fixtures, it’s already obvious which clubs Sky believe will draw in the most entertainment with Hull KR featuring ten times on their exclusive coverage.

St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors are next in line with eight whilst Castleford Tigers and Hull FC have been chosen four times.

Way down at the bottom, however, are Huddersfield Giants and newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity on two, with Salford Red Devils on three.

