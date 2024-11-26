Championship club faces deficit of just over £250,000 as financial frailty hits another Super League-hungry side

CHAMPIONSHIP club Toulouse Olympique are reportedly facing a deficit of just over £250,000 (€300,000).

That’s according to French publication La Depeche, which has also claimed that Toulouse are currently surviving on public subsidies and the commitment of sponsors.

However, the publication is reporting that there is set to be a reduction in funding from Toulouse’s City Hall, which could have major repercussions for the rugby league side, who are still aiming for Super League as soon as possible.

There will be a meeting this Thursday which will involve the clubs of Toulouse, including Stade Toulousain of the Top 14 in rugby union and Toulouse FC, who play in the top tier of French football, Ligue 1.

Of course, relegation from Super League in 2022 didn’t help and La Depeche has claimed that Olympique have been “experiencing serious financial difficulties for several years”.

In the IMG rankings given to clubs last month, Toulouse made it to 13th position with a score of 13.58 – just 0.39 points behind the last-placed Super League side Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils themselves have been experiencing financial strife which has recently seen RL Commercial giving the club an advance of £500,000 of their central distribution.

A place in Super League – and a massive increase in central distribution – would likely be the catalyst for Toulouse to escape their current £250,000 deficit.

