How many times your Super League club will be broadcast on TV in February and March

THE 2023 Super League season is just over a month away with fans and pundits anticipating one of the most exciting years in recent history.

It will be time to see if Paul Wellens can bring St Helens’ fifth title in a row after taking over from Kristian Woolf, whilst Leigh Leopards are aiming to take Super League by storm after a fruitful year in the Championship.

Add into the mix a rebuilt Warrington Wolves, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR and there are a number of question marks over what kind of season it will be for Super League clubs.

In terms of broadcasting deals, Super League will still be shown live on Sky Sports with Channel 4 again taking ten games for the 2023 season. With that in mind, how many times will your Super League club be broadcast on TV in February and March?

Castleford Tigers – 3

Sunday 26th February – St Helens (H) – Channel 4 – 1:00pm kick-off

Friday 10th March – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 16th March – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Catalans Dragons – 2

Thursday 9th March – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Saturday 25th March – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Channel 4 – 1:00pm kick-off

Huddersfield Giants – 2

Friday 10th March – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 23rd March – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Hull FC – 2

Friday 24th February – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Friday 17th March – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Hull KR – 3

Saturday 18th February – Wigan Warriors (H) – Channel 4 – 1:00pm kick-off

Friday 24th March – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Friday 31st March – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Leeds Rhinos – 6

Thursday 16th February – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Friday 24th February – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Friday 3rd March – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 16th March – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Saturday 25th March – Catalans Dragons (H) – Channel 4 – 1:00pm kick-off

Friday 31st March – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Leigh Leopards – 2

Friday 17th February – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 30th March – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Salford Red Devils – 2

Friday 17th February – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 2nd March – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

St Helens – 4

Sunday 26th February – Castleford Tigers (A) – Channel 4 – 1:00pm kick-off

Friday 3rd March – Leeds Rhinos (H) Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Friday 17th March – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 23rd March – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Wakefield Trinity – 1

Friday 24th March – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Warrington Wolves – 2

Thursday 16th February – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 2nd March – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Wigan Warriors – 3

Saturday 18th February – Hull KR (A) – Channel 4 – 1:00pm kick-off

Thursday 9th March – Catalans Dragons (H) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off

Thursday 30th March – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 8:00pm kick-off