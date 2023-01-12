Rugby league agent on what separates Wigan Warriors from other clubs following Super League visit

RUGBY LEAGUE clubs are always trying to wrestle rivals in being the top dog both on and off the field.

One word which gets thrown about regularly is ‘culture’, with Wigan Warriors’ emphasis of culture under head coach Matt Peet a very strong one.

That culture was evident back in 2022 with Wigan lifting the Challenge Cup trophy, and, for rugby league agent Craig Harrison – of Show Me The Money UK – the togetherness of the club and how welcome he was made to feel shocked him on a recent visit.

“We (Craig and his son) were lucky to go to Wigan, I’ve never been blown away by how we were treated that day. No club has ever treated us with that respect,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money UK TV podcast.

“I probably didn’t say as much as I said because I was so humbled. I said to my son ‘that’s the most amazing experience I’ve ever had’. As soon as we got there Matt (Peet) was running across the car park as if he had seen his mate.

“Joe (Craig’s son) felt a million dollars, every player came up to us and shook our hands. We’ve been to clubs and just not received that sort of reception, straight away we were made to feel on edge.”

Harrison went on to outline just how interested Peet was in his opinions.

“Matty is like ‘do you like him?’ ‘where do you see his weakness?’ All the players were fantastic. We went into the canteen and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) is showing an American Football motivation speech. He stops it and looks round, and Matty has gone ‘keep it rolling.’

“Matty then asks us if we want to do anything else. I get in the car and just think wow. They should video things like that and put it on YouTube, it would be amazing content.

“How they treat people, their ultra values and culture is that strong.”

No wonder, then that the Warriors did so well under Peet in the 2022 season.