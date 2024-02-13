How Matt Moylan wants to improve Leigh Leopards as Lachlan Lam partnership develops

LEIGH’S press release described him as “one of the biggest signings in club history”, but Matt Moylan just wants to add what he can to the upwardly-mobile Leopards.

The former Australia international and State of Origin player has signed a two-year deal from Cronulla.

He will line-up at stand-off, replacing Ben Reynolds, for the Challenge Cup holders, in an impressive spine alongside Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape.

“I just want to add a bit of experience to what the side has already got,” said Moylan, who played 191 NRL games for Penrith and Cronulla.

“There are some senior players who have done a lot in their career and hopefully I can add to that, and I want to add to the style of play that they’ve already created.

“Last year they had a bit of success, so I want to try and fit in around Edwin, Lachie and Gaz in the spine, help them create opportunities for us as a side to win games.”

Lam, the son of coach Adrian, was exceptional for Leigh last season, including winning the Lance Todd Trophy after kicking the winning field-goal in the Challenge Cup final.

Moylan believes a good partnership is developing with his fellow New South Welshman.

“It feels like it’s natural already. It’s coming along really nicely, and it’s going to get better the more we train and play together,” he said.

“I like the way he plays and the way he gets a team around. Hopefully I can add something to his game to help him get a bit of space and free him up a bit, and he’s able to play his natural game.

“I feel the way we view the game is pretty similar, and that’s helped the combination to form pretty quickly.”

