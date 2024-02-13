Wigan Warriors’ Luke Thompson warns he’s an ‘improved’ player on Super League return

LUKE THOMPSON wants to be fighting for honours again as he returns to Super League an “improved” player.

The England prop left St Helens, where he won two Super League titles, for the NRL during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Injuries limited him to 42 games in three-and-a-half years with Canterbury. Following his contract expiration, Thompson has signed a four-year deal with Wigan.

He looks back on his time in Australia with pride, despite the challenges: “Me and the missus loved every minute of it. It’s a real experience,” he said.

“I feel I’ve matured a lot as a person and learned a lot about myself. I feel I’ve improved on the pitch as well, even though I’ve played limited minutes in the last year or two.

“I’ve learned so much about the game, about my body, stuff like that. I look forward to bringing all of that experience back over here.

“I felt like every time I played, I did really well. Especially in that first (full) year, 2021, I played around 20 games and was in some really good form. I definitely mixed it up with them over there.”

The Bulldogs finished 15th, 16th, 12th and 15th chronologically in Thompson’s four seasons but he returns to England with the reigning champions.

“It’s hard work when you’re losing week-to-week,” he admitted.

“Let’s get back to winning, and try to pick up some silverware at the end of the year.”

The former Saint says he had no concerns about joining their greatest rivals and expects jibes when he meets his old team-mates on Good Friday: “It’ll be strange being on the other side of it but it’s one I’m looking forward to.

“I might get a bit of stick but I’ll cop that and crack on with my job.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.