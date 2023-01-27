THE 2023 Super League season is less than a month away and there is already anticipation filling the air.

With the current economic climate, Super League clubs have tried their best to enhance the deals for their fans as well as bringing in initiatives such as direct debits to help those cannot pay a lump sum for a season ticket.

In terms of how much each Super League club charges for a home game, the price ranges from as low as £19 for an adult to as high as £37 in some instances.

Here are all 12 Super League clubs’ home ticket prices.

Castleford Tigers

Adult – £24.00

Junior (age 6 to 16) – £16.00

OAP (over 60’s) – £16.00

Student (with valid student ID) – £16

Catalans Dragons

Adult – £19.20

Student – £8.75

Child – £3.50

Huddersfield Giants

Adult – £30

Concession – £15

Under 16 – £15

Hull FC

Adult – range from £20 to £30

Junior – range from £10 to £15

Senior and Young Adult (19-21) – ranging from £18 to £24

Student and Youth (17-18) – ranging from £18 to £24

Hull KR

Adult – range from £23 to £28

Concession (19-21 and over 65s) – range from £19 to £23

18 and under – range from £10 to £13

Leeds Rhinos

Adult – ranging from £24 to £37

Junior – ranging from £12 to £24

Leigh Leopards

Adult – £27

Over 65 – £21.60

18-21 – £13.50

12-17 – £9

5-11 – £3

Under 5 – Free

Salford Red Devils

Tickets for first Super League home fixture against Hull KR on Thursday 23 February not yet live.

St Helens

Adult – ranging from £23 to £30.50

Concessions (65+) and Young Adult (19-21) – ranging from £16 to £23

Youth (17-18) – ranging from £13.50 to £17.50

Junior (5-16) – ranging from £10 to £14

Wakefield Trinity

Adult – £25

Concessions – £20

Junior – £10

Warrington Wolves

Adult – ranging from £24.00 to £33.00

Concession (65+) – ranging from £18.00 to £25.00

Young Adult (18-23)- ranging from £18.00 to £25.00

Teen (17-18) – ranging from £18.00 to £25.00

Junior (12-16) – ranging from £12.00 to £15.00

Junior (5-11) – ranging from £10.00 to £13.00

Wigan Warriors

Adult – ranging from £26 to £30

Senior 60+ – ranging from £19 to £26

Young Adult (22-24) – ranging from £21 to £26

Youth (18-21) – ranging from £18 to £24

Junior (8-17) – ranging from £12 to £22