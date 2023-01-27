Championship side snaps up Hull KR forward ahead of battle for Super League promotion

THE 2023 Championship season is set to be one of the most competitive ever seen in the second tier’s history.

With the likes of Featherstone Rovers, Toulouse Olympique, Keighley Cougars, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers to name a few set to battle it out for potential promotion to Super League, the stage is set for a great year.

For one club, however, recruitment is far from finished.

After naming a 19-man squad for the 2023 season, Toulouse have now bolstered their ranks with the season-long loan for Hull KR forward Greg Richards.

Richards, who is out of contract at the end of 2023 has likely played his last game for the Robins after joining ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The prop had an option to extend with Rovers and that was taken up, but Richards will now make his way to the south of France to help Toulouse in their promotion bid.

Hull KR stated: “The Robins wish Greg the best of luck as he joins the Olympians in the South of France for 2023.”