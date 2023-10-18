How much Leeds Rhinos have paid Salford Red Devils for Brodie Croft as mega Super League transfer draws confirmed

LEEDS RHINOS have announced the signing of Salford Red Devils star halfback Brodie Croft.

Croft is set to be a Headingley player next year, with League Express understanding that a fee of £300,000 has been agreed between Salford and Leeds.

Only three players in the Super League era have cost more than Croft, with Iestyn Harris signing for the Rhinos back in 1997 from the Warrington Wolves for a fee of £350,000, St Helens’ capture of Paul Sculthorpe – again from Warrington – costing £375,000 and Stuart Fielden, who cost Wigan Warriors £450,000 in 2006 from the Bradford Bulls.

Croft only signed a seven-year deal earlier in the season, with the Red Devils keen to tie the former Brisbane Broncos playmaker down to a long-term contract.

But, financial issues – which has already seen the club let Tyler Dupree for Wigan for a fee – has seen Salford need to move on some of their highest earners with Croft being one of those.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.