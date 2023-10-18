Leeds Rhinos outline Super League intentions with sensational double swoop for Salford Red Devils pair Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers

LEEDS RHINOS have outlined their Super League intentions with the sensational double swoop for Salford Red Devils pair Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

26-year-old Croft has previously played at Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos before moving to Super League in 2022 with Salford. He helped the Red Devils reach the Super League semi final on his way to securing the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award. He will wear the number six squad number at the Rhinos.

29-year-old Ackers joined Salford in 2020 from Toronto Wolfpack having originally emerged through the Wigan Academy system. He was part of Shaun Wane’s England squad at the World Cup last year, featuring in the wins over France and Greece, scoring a brace of tries in the latter. He will wear the number nine squad number at the Rhinos.

Commenting on the deal, Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington said, “It has been a long and exhaustive search for new players for our squad in both Australia and New Zealand and here at home and we are delighted to have captured these two players. It represents a huge investment for us as a club and there is a lot for our fans to look forward to in 2024. It is our biggest investment in one go since we signed Iestyn Harris in 1997 when Iestyn came and made a significant difference to our squad. I am sure that Brodie and Andy will both do that. Apart from being good players, they are outstanding individuals that will bring experience and leadership to the group.

Croft added, “I would like to say a massive thank you to Paul Rowley and everyone at the Salford club who has supported me over the last two years and I wish them all the best for the future. I can’t wait to get started in pre-season and get to know the Leeds boys. When I found out that Gary and Rohan were keen to bring Andy with me from Salford, I was really excited. For me, he is the best hooker in Super League and we have a great relationship on and off the field.

“At Salford we had a really tight knit group and I think that helped us perform to our best and I am hoping to replicate that here at Leeds. I had a big smile on my face walking around AMT Headingley; when you can see all the heritage here, imagining what it will be like running out in front of the Leeds fans and hearing the South Stand roar, I can’t wait,” added Croft.

Ackers is looking forward to his move to AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. He added, “I am pleased to be joining the Rhinos. I have had three great years at Salford and will always be grateful for my time there. It is an exciting time at the Rhinos. I have had a good chat with Harry Newman and I’ve known Jarrod O’Connor for a number of years. I am looking forward to working with Jarrod and Corey Johnson along with all the other great young lads here. The club have shown their ambition with the squad for next season and I will be looking to play my part.