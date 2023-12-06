How the 2024 Super League table will look according to the bookies

THE 2024 Super League season is almost two months away – and anticipation is high amongst the rugby league fraternity.

Predictions for the upcoming season are coming in thick and fast with the London Broncos promoted from the Championship and Wakefield Trinity relegated from Super League.

Bookmakers are too predicting the outcome of the 2024 season, with Wigan Warriors appearing heavy favourites amongst most to lift the Grand Final trophy once more.

In terms of league positioning, however, Super League sponsors Betfred have their idea about where all 12 top flight sides will finish.

Top, Wigan which is unsurprising given their exploits during the 2023 season, winning the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Second, St Helens with Paul Wellens’ men coming so close to finishing top in 2023 before being denied a Grand Final spot by Catalans Dragons, who have been predicted to finish as low as fifth.

Leeds Rhinos are sat in third with Warrington Wolves – under new head coach Sam Burgess – predicted to finish fourth.

Hull KR, who finished inside the top four in 2023, are predicted to finish sixth with Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards seventh.

Huddersfield Giants are next in line with Hull FC predicted for a ninth position in the table and Salford Red Devils tenth.

Meanwhile, Betfred are predicting Castleford Tigers, who endured a difficult 2023 season, to finish second bottom and newly-promoted London to prop up the rest of the league.

Here are the odds:

1. Wigan Warriors

2. St Helens

3. Leeds Rhinos –

4. Warrington Wolves

5. Catalans Dragons

6. Hull KR

7. Leigh Leopards

8. Huddersfield Giants

9. Hull FC

10. Salford Red Devils

11. Castleford Tigers

12. London Broncos

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.