Castleford Tigers could have a captaincy change for Super League 2024 as new goalkicker revealed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS could have a captaincy change for the 2024 Super League season, with a new goalkicker also on the cards.

Paul McShane has been the Castleford captain since January 2022 when Michael Shenton retired, but the hooker spent three months on the sidelines towards the back end of the 2023 season.

That paved the way for Joe Westerman to take the reins and the Tigers’ Player of the Year conducted himself with aplomb in the role.

League Express understands that Castleford’s leadership group and captain/vice-captain have yet to be chosen with new head coach Craig Lingard looking at who stands out during pre-season.

Meanwhile, there will be a new goalkicker at The Jungle in 2024 also following Gareth Widdop’s exit from the club after just one season.

League Express can reveal that the first-choice goalkicker will be new signing Luke Hooley, who joined Castleford from neighbours Leeds Rhinos for the 2024 campaign.

Of course, Lingard knows Hooley well from the time the pair spent at the Batley Bulldogs where the latter kicked goals on a regular basis.

Danny Richardson has also been prolific in the past, though he is still recovering from a devastating ACL and MCL injury whilst McShane has been called upon in the past and fellow recruit Rowan Milnes took aim at times for Hull KR.

