How the 2025 Super League Grand Final attendance compares to every other year

THE 2025 Super League Grand Final was an incredibly tense affair between the Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Wigan eventually ran out 9-2 winners against Rovers, with Bevan French’s magic the difference between the two sides.

68,173 fans rocked up to Old Trafford on Saturday night, making it the largest attended Grand Final since 2017.

But, where did it rank amongst the other 26?

1. 2015 – 73,512 – Leeds Rhinos 22–20 Wigan Warriors

2. 2017 – 72,827 – Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers

3. 2006 – 72,575 – St Helens 26-4 Hull FC

4. 2010 – 71,526 – Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens

5. 2007 – 71,352 – Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens

6. 2012 – 70,676 – Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves

7. 2016 – 70,202 – Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves

8. 2014 – 70,102 – St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors

9. 2011 – 69,107 – Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens

10. 2008 – 68,810 – Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens

11. 2024 – 68,173 – Wigan Warriors 9-2 Hull KR

11. 2013 – 66,281 – Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves

12. 2005 – 65,728 – Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos

13. 2004 – 65,547 – Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls

14. 2003 – 65,537 – Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors

15. 2018 – 64,892 – Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves

16. 2019 – 64,102 – St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils

17. 2009 – 63,259 – Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens

18. 2002 – 61,138 – St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls

19. 2022 – 60,783 – St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos

20. 2001 – 60,164 – Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors

21. 2023 – 58,137 – Wigan Warriors 10-2 Catalans Dragons

22. 2000 – 58,132 – St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors

23. 1999 – 50,717 – St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls

24. 2021 – 45,177 – St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons

25. 1998 – 43,533 – Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos

26. 2020 – N/A – St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors

