How the 2025 Super League Grand Final attendance compares to every other year

THE 2025 Super League Grand Final was an incredibly tense affair between the Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.
Wigan eventually ran out 9-2 winners against Rovers, with Bevan French’s magic the difference between the two sides.
68,173 fans rocked up to Old Trafford on Saturday night, making it the largest attended Grand Final since 2017.
But, where did it rank amongst the other 26?
1. 2015 – 73,512 – Leeds Rhinos 22–20 Wigan Warriors
2. 2017 – 72,827 – Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers
3. 2006 – 72,575 – St Helens 26-4 Hull FC
4. 2010 – 71,526 – Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens
5. 2007 – 71,352 – Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens
6. 2012 – 70,676 – Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves
7. 2016 – 70,202 – Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves
8. 2014 – 70,102 – St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors
9. 2011 – 69,107 – Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens
10. 2008 – 68,810 – Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens
11. 2024 – 68,173 – Wigan Warriors 9-2 Hull KR
11. 2013 – 66,281 – Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves
12. 2005 – 65,728 – Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos
13. 2004 – 65,547 – Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls
14. 2003 – 65,537 – Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors
15. 2018 – 64,892 – Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves
16. 2019 – 64,102 – St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils
17. 2009 – 63,259 – Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens
18. 2002 – 61,138 – St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls
19. 2022 – 60,783 – St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos
20. 2001 – 60,164 – Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors
21. 2023 – 58,137 – Wigan Warriors 10-2 Catalans Dragons
22. 2000 – 58,132 – St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors
23. 1999 – 50,717 – St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls
24. 2021 – 45,177 – St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons
25. 1998 – 43,533 – Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos
26. 2020 – N/A – St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors
