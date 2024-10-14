Penrith Panthers hero Nathan Cleary breaks silence on Super League rumours

PENRITH PANTHERS hero Nathan Cleary has broken his silence on rumours that he could be heading for Super League in the near future.

Cleary, who is often described as the greatest rugby league player in the world, was the subject of a bizarre rumour linking him with a move to the northern hemisphere last month, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Australian publication claimed that “Cleary was considering taking a year off from the NRL to play in the UK Super League” which would allow him to be closer to his partner and Manchester City footballer Mary Fowler.

However, Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher and Cleary’s manager George Mimis shut down the speculation instantly.

That didn’t stop UK rugby league fans from speculating – or mainly fantasising – about the prospect of Cleary making the move to the northern hemisphere.

Now, with Cleary at the Super League Grand Final on Saturday evening, the halfback was asked about potentially making the move to Super League by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

Cleary spoke on that speculation with the halfback saying: “Not anytime soon, to be honest. I see all the rumours.

“I get to come over here and see her play which is nice and to have a break, but I won’t be moving over here anytime soon.”

That is one crazy rumour being put to bed!

