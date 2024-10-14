St Helens’ new signing forced into further surgery as Lewis Murphy reveals bold intentions

LEWIS MURPHY has had further knee surgery – but his new club St Helens say the former Sydney Roosters player will be ready to get stuck into pre-season training.

After a stand-out 2022 campaign, when he bagged 19 tries in 21 appearances, the touchline talent missed much of the following year with Wakefield due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury which necessitated an operation.

Murphy returned to the pitch in March and played seven times for the Roosters’ New South Wales Cup side, with Saints last month announcing his signing on a contract to 2026.

Coach Wellens has described the 22-year-old’s latest procedure as “minor”, suggesting recovery should be within a month.

Murphy is one of three incoming players alongside fellow winger Kyle Feldt from North Queensland Cowboys and versatile back Tristan Sailor from Brisbane Broncos.

The Wakefield Academy product pouched four tries for Trinity when they won 34-18 against Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the penultimate round of the 2022 season.

“I am excited to showcase all I’ve learned and how I’ve developed as a player by being over in Australia,” he said.

“I loved my time there and I had to take a shot at it, because I might never have got that opportunity again.

“I’m coming to Saints to make a wing spot my own.”

Wellens said: “Lewis is a very hard-working and committed young man and desperate to get back to playing to show what he can do.”

The coach has confirmed that none of his four players named in the initial England squad for the forthcoming two-match series against Samoa – Jack Welsby, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles and Daryl Clark – have any fitness concerns.

