How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS
After matches played Saturday 6 July 2019
LONGEST WINNING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.
DIVISION ONE: 4 games – FEATHERSTONE LIONS, who are enjoying an eleven-match unbeaten run.
DIVISION TWO: 3 games – WEST BOWLING.
DIVISION THREE: 8 games – HEWORTH.
LONGEST LOSING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – ROCHDALE MAYFIELD.
DIVISION ONE: 7 games – NORMANTON KNIGHTS.
DIVISION TWO: 8 games – EAST LEEDS.
DIVISION THREE: 8 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.
BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN
PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)
DIVISION ONE: 60 points (Dewsbury Moor 64 Normanton Knights 4, 22 June)
DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)
DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)
HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May)
DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)
DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)
DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)
LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)
DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)
DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)
DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)