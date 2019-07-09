How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 6 July 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – FEATHERSTONE LIONS, who are enjoying an eleven-match unbeaten run.

DIVISION TWO: 3 games – WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – HEWORTH.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – ROCHDALE MAYFIELD.

DIVISION ONE: 7 games – NORMANTON KNIGHTS.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – EAST LEEDS.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 60 points (Dewsbury Moor 64 Normanton Knights 4, 22 June)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)