Leeds Rhinos Prop Brad Singleton will miss the Rhinos’ home match against Hull KR after receiving a one-match ban for striking in the West Yorkshire side’s defeat of Castleford Tigers on Friday.

Singelton has been a key player for the Rhinos in recent weeks, starting most games and has scored two Super League tries.

Elsewhere, Albert Kelly has been cautioned after disputing a decision of a match official in Hull FC’s heavy defeat to St Helens on Friday.

*Photo credit: Richard Long