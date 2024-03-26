How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 23 March 2024

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION

THREE GAMES: Three-match winning sequences for West Hull (who lost 20-6 at Siddal) and Hunslet ARLFC (who were held to an 8-8 draw at Kells) came to an end on Saturday. Rochdale Mayfield, who beat York Acorn 20-0, take over the mantle – also with three victories on the trot.

DIVISION ONE

FOUR GAMES: Dewsbury Moor Maroons, who accounted for Wigan St Patrick’s 24-6 in the clash of sides with 100 per cent records.

DIVISION TWO

FOUR GAMES: Shaw Cross Sharks, still unbeaten after the 24-14 verdict at Oldham St Annes.

DIVISION THREE

TWO GAMES: Distington’s three-match winning streak was shattered by Beverley, who prevailed 26-22 in Cumbria after having trailed 22-0. East Leeds and Hensingham now share the best recent record.

–

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION

THREE GAMES: Lock Lane and West Bowling.

DIVISION ONE

THREE GAMES: Hull Dockers.

DIVISION TWO

FOUR GAMES: Pilkington Recs.

DIVISION THREE

THREE GAMES: Milford and Seaton Rangers.

–

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 36 points (West Bowling 4 Siddal 40, 16 March).

DIVISION ONE: 46 points (Hull Dockers 10 Oulton Raiders 56, 16 March).

DIVISION TWO: 30 points (Barrow Island 44 Myton Warriors 14, 9 March, and Ellenborough Rangers 36 Pilkingtons 6, 23 March).

DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Leigh East 74 Featherstone Lions 0, 2 March).

–

LOWEST WINNING SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Siddal 4 Hunslet ARLFC 6, 2 March).

DIVISION ONE: 8 points (Dewsbury Moor Maroons 8 Waterhead Warriors 4, 2 March).

DIVISION TWO: 12 points (Ellenborough Rangers 12 Barrow Island 10, 2 March and Millom 12 Dewsbury Celtic 4, 23 March).

DIVISION THREE: 6 points (Hensingham 0 Distington 6, 2 March).

–

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 54 points (Wath Brow Hornets 36 West Bowling 18, on Saturday, supplants Thatto Heath Crusaders 30 Wath Brow Hornets 20, 9 March, and Lock Lane 16 Rochdale Mayfield 34, 16 March).

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (Woolston Rovers 34 Hull Dockers 28, on Saturday, eclipses Crosfields 36 Woolston Rovers 18, 16 March).

DIVISION TWO: 68 points (Myton Warriors 44 Millom 24, 16 March).

DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Leigh East 74 Featherstone Lions 0, 2 March).