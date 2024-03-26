Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin joins Super League rivals on loan

LONDON BRONCOS have announced the loan signing of Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin who will join for an initial month.

The 20 year old is a product of the Wigan academy however he played one game on loan for the Broncos in 2023.

Makin was named in the Wigan Warriors 21-man squad for Round 13 in the 2023 season however he is yet to make his Super League debut.

Wigan Warriors academy coach John Duffy said: “London will provide an opportunity for that next step up,” says Duffy.

Makin has spent time out on loan with Championship side Barrow Raiders this year where he has gained further first-team experience.

“Harvey has spent around a month with Championship side Barrow, and we would like to put on record our thanks to them for assisting in his journey and development.

“London will provide an opportunity for that next step up which we feel Harvey is up to and we look forward to seeing him develop playing at Super League level.“

