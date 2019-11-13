Huddersfield and Canberra link up in unique junior development scheme

Huddersfield Giants have entered a unique cross-continent partnership with NRL side Canberra Raiders.

The two clubs will combine in a joint academy program that will open pathways for young players in the Huddersfield region to experience Rugby League in Australia.

Huddersfield will identify the first batch of players to make the trip in due course, with those selected set to hone their skills within the Raiders’ junior development system.

Canberra’s CEO, Don Furner, was in Huddersfield this week to finalise the deal.

“This academy partnership will allow talented young English players the opportunity to come to Australia and test themselves against the best young players in Australia,” Furner said.

“They will have the opportunity to train and play in the Raiders junior system and go back home with more experience.

“The Raiders have always had a strong focus on junior development, and we believe we have one of the best pathway systems in the NRL. Through this academy, this pathway is now open to a new group of players from England, who can gain valuable tools in their journey to becoming first-grade players.”