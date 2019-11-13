Former Hull KR and Wakefield star keen on Super League return

Several clubs are considering a move for former Hull KR and Wakefield forward Mitch Allgood.

TotalRL understands the 30-year-old is keen to return to England and has attracted interest from several clubs.

Allgood spent three years in Super League, playing for Hull Kingston Rovers in 2015-16 before joining Wakefield after the Robins were relegated.

After that, Allgood headed to NRL side St George Illawarra, where he made just two appearances in the last two seasons.

He started his career with Penrith where he made 70 appearances in four seasons before making the move to Super League.

A utility forward, Allgood can play at prop or loose-forward.