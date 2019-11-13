Huddersfield appoint West Wales Raiders head coach

Huddersfield Giants have named West Wales Raiders head coach Kim Williams as their new Academy coach.

Williams, a former member of the Melbourne Storm coaching staff, has signed a three-year deal with the Giants following a year with the League 1 club.

Giants rugby manager Andy Kelly said: “Whilst one door closed when Scott Grix left us another opened and the opportunity for both Kim and ourselves is, I believe, a perfect fit.

“His CV is simply outstanding in the areas that we were looking to strengthen and his desire to move up here into the Rugby league heartlands after his year in South Wales really sold this appointment to us.

“The role is crucial to the development of the young players both at academy and indeed scholarship and I am certain that in Kim they will have a coach and mentor of the highest quality.”

Williams added: “Joining the Huddersfield Giants was an opportunity that I just couldn’t turn down. I’m excited and privileged to be joining a club with so much history, especially in the Rugby League heartlands.

“I know the Giants are a club with strong foundations and have one of the most exciting academies in the British game. Having a strong background in player development I feel my skills will perfectly fit the role and I can’t wait to get started.”