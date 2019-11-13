Hull Kingston Rovers duo loaned out to Championship clubs

Hull Kingston Rovers have loaned out young duo Will Oakes and Elliot Wallis.

The pair have joined Championship sides Dewsbury and York respectively ahead of the 2020 season.

Oakes made seven Super League appearances for the Robins last year, scoring three tries, with Wallis made his debut in 2018 and made five appearances, but managed just one game last season.

Rovers head coach Tony Smith said: “This is a great chance for Will to establish himself and gain regular first-team rugby under his belt.

“It is great that he is spending 2020 at Dewsbury, who are our partnership club. I have had some good meetings with Lee (Greenwood) who is looking forward to working with Will and will give him opportunities next year.”

On Wallis, Smith added: “Elliot will be given the opportunity to play regular first-team rugby league at York throughout the forthcoming campaign.

“We will monitor his progress carefully and we wish him well during his time with the Knights in 2020.”