Huddersfield Giants accept transfer fee from Super League rivals for Luke Yates

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have accepted an undisclosed fee for the registration of Luke Yates for the remainder of the 2024 Betfred Super League season from Warrington Wolves.

The 29-year-old will now link up immediately with the Wolves for whom he had already signed to join on December 1st 2024.

Luke Yates penned a message to the supporters: “I would like to thank the club and all fans for the support and love I have received over the past four seasons.

“You have helped me grow as a person as well as a rugby player, and I am really grateful for that. It was a privilege to represent Huddersfield and to captain on a field of a great group of men.

“I wish the club and everyone involved the very best for the future.”

Commenting on this move, Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that the board have agreed to this arrangement as Luke is extremely popular within the whole club and of course an outstanding forward.

“The opportunity he has to potentially play in a Grand Final this year is a huge carrot and one that we felt we couldn’t stand in the way of should he wish to take it and once the Wolves had met our terms the decision was his which we fully support.

“He has been a magnificent player and person for us and will be sorely missed by us all and will always be welcomed back at the John Smiths Stadium. The loss of Luke will give further opportunities to our younger players such as Fenton Rogers, Hugo Salabio, Jack Billington and create space within the cap as well as a quota slot to bring in players should it be felt necessary.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast