London Broncos hooker Bill Leyland signs for Super League rivals for 2025

HULL KR have confirmed the signing of young London Broncos hooker Bill Leyland on a two-year deal from the 2025 Super League season.

The 21-year-old was a standout for the London Broncos in their Championship season that led to Super League promotion, making 32 appearances and scoring 13 tries. An Invicta Panthers junior, Leyland came through the Broncos academy and made his first team debut in June 2022.

The Maidstone junior will miss the entirety of the 2024 Betfred Super League following an ACL injury sustained in pre-season but will look to return for Hull KR’s pre-season ahead of 2025.

Speaking on the singing of Bill Leyland, Willie Peters said: “Were really happy to sign Bill (Leyland) on a two-year deal as we see him as a future first team player at Hull KR. We showed interest in Bill last year but he decided to finish his studies before moving out of London.

“Bill has been unlucky with his injury this season but he’s a big body with some real power and we’re looking forward to him joining the side next season. What I admire about Bill is his self-confidence and his drive to want to improve. Bill wants to take himself and Hull KR up to the next level next season.”

Reacting to joining the Robins in 2025, Bill Leyland said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hull KR. I’ve always wanted to push myself and be ambitious in the game and I think this is the right club to take my game to the next level.

“Willie sold me on the club and there was a lot of things he said which I resonated with. It made it a very easy decision and I was keen to sign straight away.

“My explosiveness is a big part of my game. I’m a player that loves to run. I’m really excited to learn from Jez Litten and the other senior players to refine my game. I think it’s a massive thing to take me forward and hopefully take Hull KR forward.”

Speaking on the similarities between the Broncos and Robins, Leyland highlighted the importance of togetherness to both team’s identities: “For me, togetherness and having a team that supports you is one of the most important things and I’ve always been around that with London. Effort areas is also a huge part of that and it’s a big part of my game.”

