Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR props banned for Challenge Cup semi-final

Huddersfield Giants’ Matty English and Hull Kingston Rovers’ Albert Vete will miss their sides’ Challenge Cup semi-final clash through suspension.

Both front-rowers have been handed bans by the match review panel following the latest round of Super League matches.

English has been given a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact in Huddersfield’s win at Wakefield Trinity, while team-mate Oliver Wilson has escaped any ban for Grade A dangerous contact.

Vete has received a two-game suspension for a Grade B high tackle in Hull KR’s loss at Leeds Rhinos, meaning he will miss not only Saturday’s semi-final but their following Super League game at Castleford Tigers as well.

Wigan Warriors and St Helens escaped any fresh suspensions ahead of their semi-final.

But elsewhere in Super League, Leeds pair Morgan Gannon and Matt Prior have both been given two-match bans for Grade C other contrary behaviour and Grade B tripping respectively.

Both forwards will miss Rohan Smith’s first two matches in charge of the Rhinos as a result, against Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity.

Salford’s Kallum Watkins will miss a reunion with his former club after receiving his own one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact in the defeat to St Helens.

Wakefield’s Jacob Miller has also been given a one-game suspension, for Grade B tripping, so will miss his side’s trip to Toulouse Olympique in a fortnight, though team-mate Liam Kay escaped a ban for Grade A dangerous contact.