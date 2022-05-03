Super League announce latest Channel 4 live game

Castleford Tigers will be featured on Channel 4 for the first time in June with their match against Wigan Warriors selected for live free-to-air broadcast.

The Round 14 Super League game at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle will be shown on Saturday 4 June, with a 2pm kick-off.

That is the same day that Channel 4 also show an England men’s football match for the first time following their new deal with the FA.

The broadcaster have ten Super League matches this season and next in a two-year deal to share live rights with Sky Sports.

They have already shown Wigan once this season, for their game last month against Salford Red Devils which was won with a late Jai Field try, but it will be the first time Lee Radford’s Castleford are shown on the channel.

Before the Castleford-Wigan tie, Channel 4 will also be showing Hull Kingston Rovers’ game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday 21 May, with a 12.30pm kick-off.