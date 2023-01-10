Huddersfield Giants announce superb season ticket sales ahead of Super League 2023

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are a Super League club making waves on and off the field.

Since Ian Watson was appointed as head coach ahead of the 2021 Super League season, the Giants have been improving to the point that they made the Challenge Cup Final last year as well as the top four of Super League.

But, off the field, the Huddersfield brand is growing like never before as well.

With a superb off-field media team at the John Smith’s Stadium, the digital growth of the Giants has been unprecedented and with the club doing more and more work in the community, it is now beginning to pay off.

Just yesterday, Huddersfield announced that the club had smashed the 3,500 season ticket sale ahead of the new Super League season – but that is only expected to rise according to Managing Director Richard Thewlis.

“This is great news for the club” said Managing Director Richard Thewlis “and frankly with the buzz that seems to be around us at the moment we expect to do more before the start of the campaign.

“We have last week had a steady stream of new purchasers all of whom were very positive regarding the future and we cannot wait for the season to start, in what promises to be a fantastic year for the Giants and the game overall. I’d expect to start the season around 20% up on numbers from last year which is excellent progress.

“We are open Monday and throughout the week for anyone who has not purchased their Season Card to do so in person should they not be online and able to utilise the online ticketing service.”

It is brilliant news for the Giants who go into the new Super League season firmly with silverware in their sights.