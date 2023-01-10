Son of ex-Super League star eyeing up Premier League football move

IT’S unusual to see a cross-over between Super League and the Premier League, but it isn’t unheard of.

The likes of Herbie Farnworth and Ryan Brierley had been making waves in the footballing world until they turned to rugby league, but another household Super League name could be set for a move to the biggest football league in the world.

Brad Drew is a name that almost everyone will remember in the UK, with the wily hooker playing around 150 games for Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity over a six-year period.

Brad’s son, Jed, is now eyeing up a move to the Premier League having taken advantage of Brad’s time in the UK.

Jed himself is currently making his name in Australia’s football league, the A League, for Macarthur FC, playing ten out of 11 games so far this season.

And that run has left Jed looking at the northern hemisphere.

“He’s only 19 and still learning but he is keen and loving it,” Brad Drew told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“I finished my league career in England and Jed grew up there, and that’s where he got his love for soccer.”

“He went back there with the Australian Schoolboys a couple of years ago and got a couple of nibbles from European clubs.”

Still only a teenager, Brad explains why his son has impressed so much.

“Once he gets a bit more experience in the A-League it’s something we may look at.

“Dwight is an attacking coach so Jed loves the way he runs the team and hopefully he will keep developing.

“This is his first full season and he is improving all the time.”