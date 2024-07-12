Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Luke Robinson on “disharmony” and “discontent” at Super League club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS assistant coach Luke Robinson has opened up on the “disharmony” and “discontent” at the Super League club following Ian Watson’s sacking.

Watson was sacked by the Giants earlier this week following a dismal run of results that has seen the West Yorkshire club win just one of nine fixtures.

That bad form came to a head when Huddersfield were thrashed 48-0 by Warrington Wolves last week, with Watson taking aim at his players and the club itself in his post-match press conference live on Sky Sports.

For Robinson, it’s about ensuring that the squad and coaching staff are a unit.

“There normally is discontent when you’re losing games,” Robinson said.

“When you’re winning, every player is happy whether you’re getting picked or not. When you’re not winning, players obviously become disgruntled and there’s a little bit of disharmony.

“It’s my job to try to bring the group together, iron out some of the issues and make us a unit that wants to play for each other and the club.

“I do feel ready. I’m not throwing my hat in or out of the ring but I think I’ve done a decent apprenticeship.

“I worked under a lot of coaches during my playing career and a lot of coaches during my coaching career. With my knowledge of the game, I back myself but it’s not something I’ve really thought about.

It’s come around really quickly. At this moment in time, I’m just concentrating on getting the team winning. What comes on the back of that is for a later date.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast