Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves players head out on loan

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ Lewis Baxter has joined Whitehaven on a two-week loan.

Baxter, 22, joined the Leopards from St Helens last autumn and has made two first team appearances so far this season.

He made three first team appearances for Saints and has also played for Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders on loan.

Leopards’ Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “It’s a great opportunity for Lewis to get some game time. He’s been out injured for a number of weeks with a hamstring issue but he is fully fit now and Whitehaven have given him the opportunity to get back to match-fitness. We hope it goes really well for him.”

Meanwhile, Widnes Vikings have announced that Warrington Wolves back Zac Bardsley-Rowe has joined the club on dual registration for a minimum period of two weeks.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s fantastic to bring in Zac, he is a kid with a lot of talent.

“He’s strong, powerful, and quick, as well as being an out-and-out centre which is an area we’ve been struggling with.

“He comes on board and I’m excited to see him because he’s a great talent with a lot to offer the game.”

