Huddersfield Giants boosted by return of stars as squads named for Friday’s Super League ties

James Roby is set to make his 500th appearance for St Helens having been named in the 21-man squad for the trip to Leeds Rhinos, one of four Super League fixtures on Friday.

Alex Walmsley is also included after missing the past two matches with a hamstring injury, but Regan Grace misses out after leaving the field with an issue on his return to action in the Challenge Cup at Whitehaven last weekend.

The other change to the Saints squad sees Josh Simm come in as Lewis Baxter drops out, while Will Hopoate (hamstring), Matty Lees (ankle), Sione Mata’utia (hamstring) and James Bell (shoulder) remain absent.

Brad Dwyer is suspended for Leeds Rhinos as they take on St Helens, and that is the only change to their squad with Max Simpson replacing him in their 21.

They remain without David Fusitu’a (knee), Harry Newman (hamstring), Zane Tetevano (suspended), Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder).

Theo Fages and Jack Cogger return to the Huddersfield Giants squad ahead of the visit of Catalans Dragons.

Fages has out for the past month with a calf injury while Cogger is yet to play this season because of an ankle injury, but both are now in contention along with Josh Jones, following concussion, and the previously rested Chris Hill and Chris McQueen.

Louis Senior, Nathan Mason, Jack Ashworth, Sam Hewitt and George Roby drop out of the Giants squad with Will Pryce (suspended) and Jake Wardle (ankle) still absent.

Samisoni Langi comes back into the Catalans squad, along with Mathieu Cozza to replace Benjamin Jullien, who suffered concussion in last week’s Challenge Cup win over Featherstone Rovers, and Romain Franco.

Michael McIlorum misses out again with an unspecified injury, joining Arthur Mourgue (ankle), Dean Whare (pectoral), Mitchell Pearce (suspended), Julien Bousquet (arm) and Jordan Dezaria (suspended) on the sidelines.

Castleford Tigers will be without Daniel Smith when they welcome Toulouse Olympique, having picked up a calf problem in their cup win at Leeds.

He is replaced in the Tigers squad by James Clare in the only change, as Danny Richardson (neck), Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring), Cheyse Blair (hand), Brad Martin (suspended), Sosaia Feki (Achilles) and Ryan Hampshire (hand) remain unavailable.

Toulouse make two changes from the squad named a fortnight ago ahead of their victory over Saints, with Junior Vaivai and James Cunningham returning to the fold.

They replace Ilias Bergal and Hugo Pezet for the Olympians, who are without Latrell Schaumkel (knee), Mathieu Jussaume (ankle), Lloyd White (calf) and Gadwin Springer (knee).

Hull KR make only one change to their squad for the visit of Warrington Wolves, with Lachlan Coote returning following a hamstring injury and Will Dagger dropping out after picking up a knee issue in the Challenge Cup win over Leigh Centurions last week.

Albert Vete, Dean Hadley (both calf) and Luis Johnson (foot) remain out while Brad Takairangi has been stood down.

There’s a welcome return to the Warrington squad for Joe Bullock, who comes back from an elbow injury earlier than expected.

Jack Hughes also returns to their side following suspension, while Ellis Robson and Riley Dean drop out for Wire who are still without Stefan Ratchford (shoulder), James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee).

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons – John Smith’s Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior.

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 5 Fouad Yaha, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 22 Dylan Napa, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Castleford Tigers v Toulouse Olympique – Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Friday 8pm

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Truenan, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 31 Gareth O’Brien.

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarette, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 19 James Cunningham, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangaré, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 8pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton.

Warrington: 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff.

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Headingley, Friday 8pm

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 15 Alex Mellor, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jonathan Bennison.