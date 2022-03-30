Leeds Rhinos star has surgery following injury troubles

Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a has had an operation on a knee injury and will be out for another couple of weeks.

The Tongan international has had a difficult start to life at the Rhinos after joining as a big-name signing in the off-season.

He has only played three times, after suffering a concussion on his Super League debut and then later picking up a knee problem.

Leeds said when announcing their squad for Friday’s visit of St Helens that Fusitu’a had had “a minor operation on his knee injury and will be out of action for a couple of weeks”.

The only change to their 21-man squad sees Brad Dwyer drop out through suspension and Max Simpson take his place.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan remains in interim charge of the team following the resignation last week of Richard Agar.