Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson addresses Damien Cook speculation

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has denied claims that South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook could make the move to Super League.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald this morning linked Huddersfield with an audacious move for the New South Wales Blues hooker.

However, with a contract of over £300,000, Watson rubbished claims that the Giants are set to make a move for him, although he did admit there was interest.

“The wheels are always turning, you have got to have that conveyor belt and it’s got to keep working,” Watson said.

“He was a player we were interested in, but I don’t think he’s got the appetite to come over right now.

“There were some big money fees being thrown about, everyone always thinks you have loads of money. It’s chaos.

“Would we have been interested? 100 per cent, who wouldn’t have been interested? It’s not happening though.”

Meanwhile, Cook is reportedly gearing up for an offer from the St George Illawarra Dragons as head coach Shane Flanagan looks determined to bolster his hooking options.

