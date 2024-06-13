Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard responds to Jake Connor availability and long-term possibility of Matty English loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has responded to Huddersfield Giants making Jake Connor available for a loan, whilst also commenting on the two-week loan deal for prop Matty English.

Lingard has confessed that he was surprised that Huddersfield prop Matty English also became available for a two-week loan.

“I was surprised he came available. It all happened quickly, it was done and dusted within a couple of hours yesterday,” Lingard said.

“We have been looking to strengthen that middle area and he brings hard work and effort in abundance.

“As soon as he became available, I wanted him so I’m really pleased we have got him over the line but we have had no conversations about a longer term signing or anything like that.

“He is one of those players that is a coach’s dream. Everyone wants a player that bases their game on effort and work rate. He does all the one per centers that teammates love.”

Meanwhile, Jake Connor has also been made available by Huddersfield for a loan, as per Love Rugby League, but Lingard hasn’t entered into any potential conversations about such a move.

“We have not had any conversations about Jake Connor, whether we have got the budget to do anymore business – whether it’s Jake or anyone else – that’s a conversation we will have to have with the club,” Lingard said.

“We are midway through the season so we have done a mid-season review as a coaching staff and we will have one with the club which will include discussions about the money that’s left.

“The market next year for people available is minimal. We have said we are going to bring players in, we might have to look overseas because the UK market is pretty much done and dusted unless someone falls out of favour or teams strengthen elsewhere.

The Tigers also successfully completed a deal for former Hull FC livewire Tex Hoy this week with Lingard commenting on that deal: “It shows we have got that long-term plan and he is enjoying training. He is rediscovering that form that people knew he had.

“It’s about doing that consistently every week, but he is enjoying his time here. He has taken to the lads and they have taken to him. It’s a good fit for both parties.”

